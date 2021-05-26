Arlington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.07. 5,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,665. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $230.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84.

