Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,963 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.98. 30,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

