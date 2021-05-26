iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,182,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. 603,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.