Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Invests $11.49 Million in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition makes up 3.6% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,995,000.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 133,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.