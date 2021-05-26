Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,001 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 3.1% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,549. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05.

