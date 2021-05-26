Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $137.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

