Lincoln National Corp Has $18.01 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 127,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

