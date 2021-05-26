Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $69,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,762,000 after acquiring an additional 704,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,876,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,968. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

