Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

ADBE stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

