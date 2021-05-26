Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 243.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $128.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

