Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of C traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

