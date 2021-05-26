Contrasting CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CoStar Group and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $941.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.66 billion 19.96 $227.13 million $8.80 95.28 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 13.25% 6.68% 5.26% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoStar Group beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

