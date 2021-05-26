Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 20.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 28,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,395. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

