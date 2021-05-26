Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.490-1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.62 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. Tivity Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

