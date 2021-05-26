Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.88. Catalent reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

