WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 4,805 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.73. 65,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,136. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

