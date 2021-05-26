11,260 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,260 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.97. 137,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,787. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

