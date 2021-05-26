Navalign LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. 13,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,790. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

