Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,541,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

