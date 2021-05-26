WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $559.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $559.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

