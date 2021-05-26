Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. 201,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$168.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

