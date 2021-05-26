Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Trading Down 3.1%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. 698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $562.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

