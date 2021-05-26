Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 9.2% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 14,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 422,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research firms recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

