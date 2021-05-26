Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.29

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MR.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.49.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.