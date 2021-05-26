TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,448,700 shares, an increase of 90,655.3% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,767,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 868,586,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,967,781. TheDirectory.com has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

TheDirectory.com Company Profile

TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as an online local search and directory company in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of online local business directories and city guides, which provide business listings, directory information, and user generated reviews to consumers, who are searching online for services from local businesses through its business search engine, TheDirectory.com.

