TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TheDirectory.com, Inc (OTCMKTS:SEEK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,448,700 shares, an increase of 90,655.3% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,767,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEEK remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 868,586,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,967,781. TheDirectory.com has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
TheDirectory.com Company Profile
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for TheDirectory.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheDirectory.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.