Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bravatek Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Bravatek Solutions
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Bravatek Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravatek Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.