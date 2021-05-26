Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bravatek Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Bravatek Solutions

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

