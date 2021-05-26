Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,200 shares, an increase of 9,050.8% from the April 29th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,920.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
