Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,670,200 shares, an increase of 9,050.8% from the April 29th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,920.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. 3,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

