Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 15,452 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group makes up 1.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,478. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

