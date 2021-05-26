Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $670,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. SEA comprises about 0.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

SEA stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.91. 58,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.53 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

