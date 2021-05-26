Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.45. 19,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,309. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

