American Investment Services Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $343.79. 262,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,154. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $351.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.23.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

