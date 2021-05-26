Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000. KLA accounts for approximately 3.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $317.17. 11,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

