Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Decreased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.37. 4,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,695. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

