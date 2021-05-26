BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.