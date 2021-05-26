Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 7,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.