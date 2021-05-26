Apriem Advisors Has $280,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.71. 104,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,184. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

