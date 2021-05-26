West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.46 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

