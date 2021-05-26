Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,051 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 201,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $352,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,399. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

