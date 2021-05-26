Mariner LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $239.27. 12,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.75 and its 200-day moving average is $238.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

