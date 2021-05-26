Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.58. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

