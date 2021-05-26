Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. 220,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,515,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

