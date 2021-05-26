Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 507,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

