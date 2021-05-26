BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,486 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UDR were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. 5,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,808. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 235.26, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

