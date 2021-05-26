ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.28. 6,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,037. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

