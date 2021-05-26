Securian Asset Management Inc Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 163,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

