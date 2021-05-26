Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. 156,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.9036 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

