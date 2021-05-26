Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 158,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,856 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock remained flat at $$46.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.