D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

