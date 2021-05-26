Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,163,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.91% of Analog Devices worth $4,522,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.21. 25,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,310. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

