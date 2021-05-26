Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,423 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

